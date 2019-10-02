A lawsuit in the U.K. filed against Google over claims it illegally accessed the details of iPhone users has today been reinstated by the U.K Court of Appeal in London. The action, filed in 2017, revolves around Google, who allegedly used a backdoor method to install cookies on iPhones, even if they were blocked in Safari settings. It is purported that this affected more than 4 million iPhone users.

The suit was raised by Richard Lloyd, who is the former director of consumer rights group Which? Three judges ruled that the decision in 2018 by the U.K. High Court to dismiss the case was wrong, and that the claimant was now free to serve legal papers on Google in the US.

According to Bloomberg, in the ruling Judge Geoffrey Vos said: