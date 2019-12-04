A UK man has been sent a toilet plunger by Amazon, instead of the £299 Apple Watch he ordered on Black Friday.

As reported by Metro, John Browne ordered an Apple Watch Series 4 on Amazon on the first day of its Black Friday sale. No doubt absolutely chuffed at the £100 saving he had made, Browne eagerly awaited his package at his office in central London. However, he was left red-faced in front of colleagues when he opened his package to find a toilet plunger, worth £4.39 instead.

Rightly so, his colleagues were reportedly left "howling with laughter" at his plight. Browne, 31, said: