A Carlisle judge may have become the first in the UK to sentence someone via iPhone after their computer refused to work during a Skype call. The whole thing was being done remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but even judges can't make everything work properly at the first time of asking.

Judge Nicholas Barker ended up using his iPhone to complete the Skype call, sentencing former soldier Andrew Ryan to 26 months in jail according to local news reports.

You can read the background of the attack and court case in the News and Star report but it does pose an interesting question – is this the first time someone's been sentenced via iPhone. In the UK, at least.

Answers on a postcard. Or in the comments, if you prefer.