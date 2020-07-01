While Tim Cook may have announced Apple's plans to shift away from Intel to its own Apple Silicon over the next two years, he did say that the company had new Intel-based Macs in the works that they were really excited about. One of those Macs may have just been leaked.

Reported by Tom's Hardware, an unannounced iMac has surfaced on Geekbench that is sporting an Intel Core i9-10910 with 10 cores, 20 threads, and 20MB of L3 cache.

"The Core i9-10910, (spotted via @_rogame), has surfaced on Geekbench inside an unreleased Apple iMac device, meaning it could be a SKU that will be exclusive to Apple. Being a member of the Core i9 family, the CPU comes with the same base specifications as the other variants. In this case, the processor sports 10 CPU cores, 20 threads, and 20MB of L3 cache. Ultimately, the listed clock speeds are what differentiates the Core i9-10910 from its siblings."

According to the entry, this processor runs with a 3.6 GHz base clock and 4.7 GHz boost, a 28.6% increase on the base than the Core i9-10900.

"According to the Geekbench submission, the Core i9-10910 runs with a 3.6 GHz base clock and 4.7 GHz boost clock. The clock speeds suggest that the Core i9-10910 is fundamentally a higher clocked Core i9-10900. Doing the math, the Core i9-10910 reportedly boasts a 28.6% higher base clock than the Core i9-10900."

The entry also shows off an unannounced AMD Radeon Pro 5300 that is speculated to be the desktop version of the Radeon Pro 5300M that the company announced last year.

"The graphics card appears to be the desktop variant of the Radeon Pro 5300M that AMD announced last year. Therefore, the Radeon Pro 5300 should be based on the Navi 14 silicon and bring 1,280 Stream Processors (SPs). Geekbench reported a maximum clock speed of 1,650 MHz for the Radeon Pro 5300 and 4GB of onboard memory. It didn't specify memory, but the Radeon Pro 5300M debuted with 12 Gbps GDDR6 memory so the Radeon Pro 5300 should come with the same."

It is unclear as to which iMac will get these features or if they will be offered as part of a custom configuration for the desktop.