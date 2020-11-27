The folks behind Mac app Unclutter are running a three-week sale that gives you the chance to bag nine awesome apps from independent developers for a bargain $59. The whole package would normally cost almost $300 when bought separately.

The nine apps include big names like Unclutter itself, RapidWeaver 8, DaisyDisk, and more. Want just one or two of them? No problem – they're all available individually with a cool 50% taken off their normal price, too.

From multitalented indie gems to the all-time favorites, this high-grade set is a complete game changer for your Mac experience. Ideal for coders, designers, writers, freelancers, and many others who rely on their Macs every day.

The full nine apps available as part of the Macnificent 9 are:

DaisyDisk – Analyze disk usage and free up disk space on Mac

Default Folder X – Enhanced Open and Save dialogs for macOS

Forklift 3 – The most advanced dual-pane file manager for macOS

Mosaic Pro – Effortlessly resize and reposition windows on your Mac

One Switch – All the toggles in your menu bar

RapidWeaver 8 – The best web design software for Mac

Timemator 2 – Automatic time-tracking based on your rules and activities

Unclutter – Files, notes & clipboard manager for Mac

Unite 3 – Turn websites into apps on your Mac

This bundle and the individual prices are all available right now and will run for three weeks. With something in here for everyone, what are you waiting for?