What you need to know
- Unclutter is selling nine different apps for one low price.
- Apps include Unclutter, DaisyDisk, RapidWeaver, and more.
The folks behind Mac app Unclutter are running a three-week sale that gives you the chance to bag nine awesome apps from independent developers for a bargain $59. The whole package would normally cost almost $300 when bought separately.
The nine apps include big names like Unclutter itself, RapidWeaver 8, DaisyDisk, and more. Want just one or two of them? No problem – they're all available individually with a cool 50% taken off their normal price, too.
From multitalented indie gems to the all-time favorites, this high-grade set is a complete game changer for your Mac experience. Ideal for coders, designers, writers, freelancers, and many others who rely on their Macs every day.
The full nine apps available as part of the Macnificent 9 are:
- DaisyDisk – Analyze disk usage and free up disk space on Mac
- Default Folder X – Enhanced Open and Save dialogs for macOS
- Forklift 3 – The most advanced dual-pane file manager for macOS
- Mosaic Pro – Effortlessly resize and reposition windows on your Mac
- One Switch – All the toggles in your menu bar
- RapidWeaver 8 – The best web design software for Mac
- Timemator 2 – Automatic time-tracking based on your rules and activities
- Unclutter – Files, notes & clipboard manager for Mac
- Unite 3 – Turn websites into apps on your Mac
This bundle and the individual prices are all available right now and will run for three weeks. With something in here for everyone, what are you waiting for?
'Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special' has its first trailer
It wouldn't be Christmas without Mariah Carey making an appearance on our TVs, would it?
Nintendo Switch is back in stock for its normal $299 price!
The Nintendo Switch is finally back in stock for its regular retail price of $299. Do not miss your chance to get one right now. The Switch sells out fast and is rarely in stock. You won't regret it.
Some great indy apps go unnoticed. Devs, here's how to tell me about them
If you're an independent app developer I want to hear from you. Here's how to get in touch.
Make your Nintendo Switch more comfortable to hold with these thumb grips
The Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons aren't the most comfortable controllers, but you can improve their look and feel by just adding a thumb grip. These are some of the best picks to protect your joysticks and let you play longer without reduced performance.