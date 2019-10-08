What you need to know
- A unified Office Mobile app will come to iOS devices at some point, according to a new report.
- Microsoft already has a unified Office app that is preinstalled on Galaxy Note 10 devices.
- There's a chance that a unified Office app could make its way to more devices in the future.
Microsoft Office is tremendously successful on mobile devices. Several Office applications have over 1 billion installs on Android, and Microsoft's Office suite is also popular on iOS. In the future, there could be an addition to the Office lineup, a unified Office application on iOS. A new report from ZDNet states that a unified Office Mobile app will come to iOS devices in the future.
Microsoft has a similar Office Mobile application that comes preloaded on the Galaxy Note 10. Microsoft Office Mobile is a lightweight application that lets you view, edit, and share files from Word, PowerPoint, and Excel. The description reads,
The trusted Microsoft Office apps that let you create, edit, view, and share files are now available for download as a single convenient app. Office Mobile includes the complete Word, PowerPoint, and Excel apps to offer a convenient office experience on the go.
The Office Mobile app isn't meant to replace the fully-powered dedicated Office apps. Instead, it creates a simple space to make edits and view and share files. Mary Jo Foley has heard that "an Apple-specific Office Mobile app will be coming to iOS devices, as well."
Foley also speculates that the Office Mobile app could ship with the upcoming Surface Duo, or even potentially come to Windows 10.
