Microsoft Office is tremendously successful on mobile devices. Several Office applications have over 1 billion installs on Android, and Microsoft's Office suite is also popular on iOS. In the future, there could be an addition to the Office lineup, a unified Office application on iOS. A new report from ZDNet states that a unified Office Mobile app will come to iOS devices in the future.

Microsoft has a similar Office Mobile application that comes preloaded on the Galaxy Note 10. Microsoft Office Mobile is a lightweight application that lets you view, edit, and share files from Word, PowerPoint, and Excel. The description reads,