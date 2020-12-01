Unread, already one of the more popular RSS readers around, has a new update out for iPhone and iPad. Version 2.4, the new update builds on previous releases that added things like widgets – a staple of any good app running in a post-iOS 14 world.

Speaking of widgets, Unread 2.4 now lets users limit the articles shown by the Recent Articles widget to a specific folder of RSS feed. That could be huge for anyone who wants a widget that shows nothing more than the iMore feed. Because, really, what else matters?

Alongside an improved widget, Unread 2.4 also now lets users sent articles via Messages right from within Unread. It's a new action and can be enabled in-app without the need to visit the Share Sheet.