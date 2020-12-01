Unread RSS Reader on iPadSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Unread 2.4 is now available in the App Store.
  • This update improves the Recent Article widget, adds the option to use Unread's context menus in place of iOS 14's, and more.

Unread, already one of the more popular RSS readers around, has a new update out for iPhone and iPad. Version 2.4, the new update builds on previous releases that added things like widgets – a staple of any good app running in a post-iOS 14 world.

Speaking of widgets, Unread 2.4 now lets users limit the articles shown by the Recent Articles widget to a specific folder of RSS feed. That could be huge for anyone who wants a widget that shows nothing more than the iMore feed. Because, really, what else matters?

Cyber Monday may be over but these Cyber Week deals are still alive

Alongside an improved widget, Unread 2.4 also now lets users sent articles via Messages right from within Unread. It's a new action and can be enabled in-app without the need to visit the Share Sheet.

Unread Article List On IpadSource: Golden Hill Software

Next up, we have two changes that will alter the way Unread looks, although it's possible you won't notice them outright. I'll let developer John Brayton explain.

  • Context menus can now either be system context menus or Unread's custom menus. Unread's custom menus are faster to operate and have larger touch targets.
  • The update incorporates significant layout and margin improvements.

All of this is available as a free update for existing Unread users. Everyone else can download Unread from the App Store now.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.