RSS reader Unread 2.5 is now available and it bringing a new monetization model. For the first time, Unread is available for free with no limits on the number of items that can be ready. You can, in theory, use Unread for free forever.

But you shouldn't, because you can get your hands on so much more by paying the $19.99 annual subscription fee. Being able to customize your Unread Home screen widgets is worth the price of admission alone, not least the custom app icons that match the various themes also available in the app.

The full list of features behind the premium subscription includes:

Widget Customization: Limit articles or unread article counts shown by widgets to specific feeds or folders. Article Actions: Quickly send articles to supported bookmarking and read later services. Share articles via email or iMessage. Caching: Cache webpage text and images ahead of time. Custom App Icons: Unread offers one app icon option corresponding to each theme. Premium Support: Paying customers get priority customer support.

The update does of course include other improvements including a ton of fixes across the app. One of those includes the ability to open the default iOS email app when composing an email from inside Unread.

You can download Unread 2.5 for iPhone and iPad from the App Store right now. Again, it's free with an in-app purchase available for the premium subscription.