Reported by 9to5Mac, Sonos has released an update to its Sonos S2 iOS app that allows you to use two of the Sonos Subs simultaneously.

Sonos has released a ton of different speakers, but the Sonos Sub has been the company's one and only product that focuses exclusively on the low end. Customers have been requesting the ability to pair two subs together for simultaneous, earth-shaking playback, and Sonos has finally obliged with support rolling out for select products.

The functionality will work with the newer Arc and Beam soundbars as well as older Playbar and Playbase home theater speakers. Another option to use the dual Sub feature is with the Sonos Amp. Sonos notes that "This update is only available as an option in the S2 app, and at least one of the Subs in the setup must be a Sub (Gen 3) due to its added processing power."

According to the report, Sonos has also released the Sonos One SL Union LA edition, which was created in partnership with Color of Change, at Union LA and Sheila Bridges.

This Limited Edition Sonos One SL was created in partnership with Color of Change as part of their #TellBlackStories initiative – which celebrates the voices of creators, changemakers, and activists leading the movement for authentic and powerful representation of Black people.

Customers can download the Sonos S2 app update now and try out two subs at the same time. A lot of people are about to experience a Marty McFly moment.