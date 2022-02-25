What you need to know
- New sanctions against Russia from the United States are affecting digital payment services.
- Customers of the impacted Russian banks will no longer be able to use Apple Pay.
- They will still be able to use their physical card and those that support contactless payments.
In response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United States, along with many of its allies, imposed even stricter sanctions against the country over the last few days.
As reported by Business Insider, the sanctions are affecting the availability of digital payment services for customers in the country. The sanctions, which target a number of Russian banks, have caused services like Apple Pay and Google Pay to be turned off for customers of those banks. The following banks are impacted by the sanctions:
- VTB Group
- Sovcombank
- Novikombank
- Promsvyazbank
- Otkritie
The Central Bank of Russia has announced that cards that are issued by these banks will no longer be able to make transactions using digital payment services like Apple Pay and Google Pay.
Those banks' customers wouldn't be able to use their cards abroad, or to make online payments to companies registered in countries that have issued sanctions, the Central Bank said.
Customers will still, however, be able to use their physical cards issued from those banks within Russia. They'll also be able to use contactless payments with their card if it supports it.
The announcement came on the same day that Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister, sent a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook asking the company to turn off access to the App Store, its many digital services businesses, and stop the sale of its devices in Russia.
Apple, Amazon reportedly prepared to spend $2 billion on NFL streaming
Apple and Amazon are reportedly both keen to bag NFL streaming for their respective services with as much as $2 billion set to change hands.
Here are the upgrades I want to see in the iPad Air 5 this spring
Of all of the current iPad models, the iPad Air 4 is the longest in the tooth. Here are the changes I want to see in the 2022 iPad Air.
Review: Slip Chipolo’s card-shaped Find My tracker into your wallet
Instead of tossing an AirTag into your wallet’s coin pocket, you should consider sliding a Chipolo CARD Spot into your card slot.
Prop up your MacBook in style with one of these stands
Looking for a stellar stand for your MacBook or MacBook Pro? It's more than just a way to show off your toy: it can help optimize space, reduce desk clutter, help with storage, and more.