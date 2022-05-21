Until very recently, the prospect of a USB-C iPhone seemed like a pipe dream. Then in the space of just a couple of days, two heavyweight Apple insiders came forth with news that Apple is indeed testing USB-C on the iPhone, with a view to including it perhaps next year in the iPhone 13.

USB-C does make some sense on the iPhone for a number of reasons, not least impending EU legislation that will make it the standard charger port of choice on all small and medium-sized gadgets. But as Apple customers who went through the 30-pin to Lightning connector saga in 2012 will remember, changing a charging standard is not without its challenges, and Apple has resisted moving on its recent best iPhones, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

So that's why we want to hear from you. We want to know if Apple users want Apple to make this switch and if it will cause them inconvenience or be a welcome change? We also want to know whether you think this change has come at the right time, or if it's even worth making at all with the prospect of a portless iPhone possibly on the horizon.

Surely for users of multiple devices, having a standard charger would be preferable, but many users will have also invested heavily in the Lightning ecosystem, buying speakers, chargers, and more. So check out the questions below and let us know what you think.

Should the iPhone make the switch to USB-C?

First up an easy one, should Apple make the switch from Lightning to USB-C on the iPhone?

Should the iPhone make the switch to USB-C?

Is this the right time for Apple to make the switch to the USB-C iPhone?

We've had Lightning for 10 years now, so it's arguably a good time for a change. Equally, people are now more invested in the Lightning ecosystem than they have ever been before. USB-C is also not a new technology, so is it wise for Apple to make that switch?

Is this the right time for Apple to make the switch to the USB-C iPhone?

Would a USB-C iPhone make your life easier or harder?

There are pros and cons to a USB-C switch, what would the change mean for you?

Would a USB-C iPhone make your life easier or harder?

Still not sure about the prospect of a USB-C iPhone? Here's what accessory makers and experts have to say about the change.