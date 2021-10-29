A slew of users are reporting issues using USB Hubs and USB devices having upgraded to macOS Monterey.

As first noted by MacRumors there are complaints on Reddit, Apple's developer forums and Apple's Support Communities. One user notes:

Since I upgraded to Monterey my usb hub doesnt seem to work on my MBA M1 from the exception of the power delivery. I've seen on apple forums that there's other people with the same issue yet no solution. I tried with my gf's hub and my periphery devices did work.

Another wrote:

Since upgrading to Mac OS Monterey, solely the USB 3.0 port on my Hub has stopped working. Power is allowed to pass through to connected devices, however the transfer of data has stopped working. Everything was working on Mac OS Big Sur, and it is only since updating to Monterey it has stopped working. I have found several reports on the developer forums for Mac OS stating this was an issue since around Beta 3 for some users, and there are reports on Reddit of other people having this issue.

As the report notes users are reporting issues on both Intel Macs and devices like the 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 and MacBook Air with M1, suggesting this is likely a software bug that has been introduced in the latest software. The problem seems to affect hubs and solo USB devices like mice and keyboards. If you too are experiencing these issues, there's no apparent fix floating around right now, and you may have to wait for Apple to update its software accordingly.