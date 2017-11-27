Move aside, A [?] — hundreds of users have reported yet another autocorrect bug that's been plaguing them since updating to iOS 11. This time, it happens when they go to type the (frustratingly common) word "it" into any text field. Once typed, the keyboard's predictive text bar shows "I.T" as a suggestion. Then, once the user hits the space key, the word "it" changes to "I.T" automatically, without the user ever actually tapping the predictive text suggestion. Many have taken to platforms like Twitter to voice their frustration:

I just got the A [?] bug fixed on my iPhone and now when I type “it”, it changes to I.t (I dot t or I period t)



This is the third IPhone I know of that’s doing this. Looks like Apple has a new iBug. #ios #11.1.2 — MakingYouThink (@makinguthinkcom) November 21, 2017 First it’s the A ! thing now it’s the I.T thing, why Apple why — Meghan Farrelly (@meghan_farrelly) November 27, 2017 Dear #apple iPhone team, as scary as it may seem, I’m actually trying to write “it” NOT( I.T )🗣🗣🗣



There’s always some malfunction with y’all 🙆🏽‍♀️ — 🇯🇲MelaninLatté🇵🇦 (@porcelain_kash) November 27, 2017

Users also report that unlike with other small iPhone bugs, this one sticks around even after attempting various troubleshooting techniques and device reboots.

If you're one of the iOS device users affected, here's how you can sidestep the issue until it's actually fixed by an update:

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap General. Tap Keyboard. Tap Text Replacement. Tap on the little plus sign in the top right corner of the screen. Type "it" in both the Phrase and Shortcut fields. Tap Save.

If this work-around doesn't help (as some users claim that it doesn't) and you're really bothered by the bug, you can also choose to follow steps 1-3 and then toggle off both Predictive and Auto-Correction. It's definitely not ideal, but it will completely stop your phone from autocorrecting anything until the issue is officially addressed by Apple. Given that the company just included a fix for the A [?] bug in iOS 11.1.1, those affected are hopeful that a remedy for this new autocorrect annoyance will arrive soon.

Thoughts? Questions?

Are you one of the individuals experiencing this autocorrect bug? Let us know if the text replacement solution has worked for you in the comments.