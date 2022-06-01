What you need to know
- Twitter is killing TweetDeck's Mac app.
- From July 1 the Tweetdeck web app will be your only option.
- Plenty of folks are unhappy with the move.
Twitter has today started telling TweetDeck users on the Mac that it is killing the app on July 1, leaving them stuck with TweetDeck for the web instead.
The company stated:
We're saying goodbye to TweetDeck for the Mac app to focus on making TweetDeck even better and testing our new Preview. July 1 is the last day it'll be available.
You can still use TweetDeck on web and more invites to try the Preview will be rolling out over the next few months!
One user stated:
NOOOOO! Why @TweetDeck, why!??!
What Mac twitter clients are people using?
Another said:
Tweetdeck for Mac is being scrapped!!! Why??
One user said the move "just outright sucks" and another said, "why do good things always die?"
As Twitter notes, users will still be able to access TweetDeck over the web, however, some users have noted that the web app is not as useful and brings the annoyance of an extra browser tab.
Twitter didn't offer any explanation as to why the app is being discontinued, and the app got a major overhaul as recently as last year and said that users "can expect to see a lot more from us in the future."
