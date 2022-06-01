Twitter has today started telling TweetDeck users on the Mac that it is killing the app on July 1, leaving them stuck with TweetDeck for the web instead.

The company stated:

We're saying goodbye to TweetDeck for the Mac app to focus on making TweetDeck even better and testing our new Preview. July 1 is the last day it'll be available. You can still use TweetDeck on web and more invites to try the Preview will be rolling out over the next few months!

NOOOOO! Why @TweetDeck, why!??!



What Mac twitter clients are people using? pic.twitter.com/5EtNC7UuVc — Sam McGeown (@sammcgeown) June 1, 2022

One user stated:

NOOOOO! Why @TweetDeck, why!??! What Mac twitter clients are people using?

Another said:

Tweetdeck for Mac is being scrapped!!! Why??

One user said the move "just outright sucks" and another said, "why do good things always die?"

As Twitter notes, users will still be able to access TweetDeck over the web, however, some users have noted that the web app is not as useful and brings the annoyance of an extra browser tab.

Ah 💩! The TweetDeck app is the one tool that made Twitter *useful* for me. The web version just hasn’t cut it.



"TweetDeck for Mac is saying goodbye. Beginning July 1, the TweetDeck for Mac application will be removed. You can continue accessing TweetDeck on the web" — Boon Sheridan (@boonerang) June 1, 2022

Twitter didn't offer any explanation as to why the app is being discontinued, and the app got a major overhaul as recently as last year and said that users "can expect to see a lot more from us in the future."