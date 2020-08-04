Viber has today announced a new campaign to help tackle global food shortages that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release today the company stated:

Rakuten Viber, one of the world's leading apps for free and easy communication, announces the launch of its campaign to raise funds for organizations fighting global hunger in the wake of widespread COVID-19-induced food shortages. With a brand new sticker pack and community dedicated to the cause, Viber's campaign will engage the company's users and employees, as well as donate the proceeds to development partners such as the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), World Wide Fund (for Nature) (WWF), UNICEF, U-report, and U.N. Migration.

The report notes how according to the U.N World Food Programme, estimates show at least 265 million people could go hungry in 2020, nearly twice as many as last year.

To help out, Viber is launching a 'Fight World Hunger Together' community, as well as a sticker pack. The community will help users change habits around eating, shopping, and cooking to reduce wastage. Financially, users can contribute by purchasing the sticker pack, profits of which will go to charities including:

