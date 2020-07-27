What you need to know
- Apple wants everyone to be able to use iPhones.
- It has tools in place to make that possible.
- One visually impaired person has shared a video of how they use their iPhone, including with a braille keyboard.
We all take it for granted that we can look down at our iPhones and use them without giving it much of a second thought. But not everyone is that fortunate and whether your eyesight is beginning to fail or you're legally blind, accessibility tools are vital. Apple has a great track record in terms of accessibility and the iPhone and one visually impaired person took to Twitter to show how it all works.
Kristy Viers posted a video to Twitter yesterday in which she shows how she navigates around her iPhone's Home screen and launches apps. She even shows us how she types on her iPhone and, honestly, I'm blown away.
I thought I would share how I, as someone who is visually impaired use my iPhone.☺️ pic.twitter.com/wPI9smOIq0— Kristy Viers 🦯 (@Kristy_Viers) July 26, 2020
It's truly amazing to see an iPhone used in this way and while I'm sure Apple could still do more, I'm glad there are ways for people of all levels of sight to enjoy iPhones. But if there's one thing this video does show it's that we probably get a little too hung up on whether an icon perfectly aligns with some text or if that new Slack icon is the exact color we'd like.
We should probably just be happy we can see well enough to argue about it.
You can learn more about the iPhone and iPad accessibility options, here at iMore.
