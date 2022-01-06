What you need to know
- Visible is offering people the chance to try its network for free over a 15-day period..
- People can sign up for the trial right from their iPhone.
Visible, the budget arm of Verizon, is now offering iPhone owners the chance to take its service for a spin for absolutely free. The trial runs for 15 days and iPhone owners don't even need to leave their home or make a phone call to get up and running.
Made possible by the use of an eSIM, Visible's 15-day trial can be started by scanning a single QR code and then following the on-screen instructions. Visible will allocate a trial number and if people are happy with the service they can become a member — and even move their current number over from an existing carrier, too.
We're big fans of our unlimited data, messages, and minutes for as little as $25/mo wireless service, and we think you might be too. So, grab your iPhone and take advantage of our 15-day free trial to see how our network, powered by Verizon, performs in a head-to-head competition with your current network.
There's no credit card required, and everything you need to get started is already in your iPhone.
Those looking to see what Visible has to offer can sign up for the trial right now — it really couldn't be easier. Service should be pretty solid as well — Visible uses Verizon's network so anywhere its parent company works, it will as well. That means speedy 4G and 5G data shouldn't be too far away.
Because this all works via eSIM, you're going to need to have a modern iPhone. The latest and greatest iPhone 13 is obviously a goer, but anything newer than an iPhone XR and iPhone SE 2020 will work just fine, too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Leaker: 'Too many compromises' for foldable iPhone, but work is ongoing
A folding iPhone feels like something that will surely happen eventually, but for now, one leaker says Apple believes there are "too many compromises" in play and is instead "playing the long game."
Review: Go the extra mile with Coros Vertix 2
Coros Vertix 2 is a great watch for runners and outdoor explorers alike. It boasts exceptional battery life and new, advanced features making it the perfect adventure watch.
Apple TV+ orders 'Manhunt,' a thriller about the Lincoln assassination
Apple-owned streamer Apple TV+ has signed a new limited series that's "part historical fiction, part conspiracy thriller" and based on the story of the Lincoln assassination and its aftermath.
Lighting is crucial to photos — get the best shot with these portable LEDs
Shine a light on your phone’s snapshots with these iPhoneography accessories!