Visible Wireless, the first all-digital carrier in the United States, has announced compatibility for the all-new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. In doing so, the Colorado-based company is offering a terrific deal for those interested in buying one of the new phones directly through Visible.

New customers who buy the iPhone 11 at visible.com can receive zero percent financing, no money down, no upgrade fees, and overnight shipping. It's also offering customers $200 to spend wherever they choose through the company's ongoing Mastercard promotion.

Through the special campaign, iPhone 11 buyers will receive a $200 Prepaid Mastercard Virtual Account. Customers not in the market for a new phone can still take advantage of the promotion by bringing their existing handset over to the company. After two months with Visible, eligible customers receive a $100 Prepaid Mastercard Virtual Account.

Visible's service offers only one plan. For $40 per month, you receive unlimited talk, text, and data. Visible runs on Verizon's network and also includes free Wi-Fi calling and mobile hotspot access. You're not tied into a contract, either, so you can leave whenever you like without paying a fee.

Apple's 2019 iPhone lineup was announced earlier today, Sept. 10 at a media event at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park Campus in Cupertino, California. Pre-orders for the new devices begin on Friday, Sept. 13 with each officially launching one week later on Friday, Sept. 20.

Visit the Visible website for more information on the company and the services and products it provides.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.