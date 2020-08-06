Visible's latest iPhone offer could score you a free pair of Bose wireless headphones! For a limited time, you can grab the Bose SoundLink II wireless headphones for free when joining Visible and purchasing select models of the Apple iPhone, including the latest iPhone 11 devices. To redeem this offer, simply buy the eligible device of your choice and port-in your previous number.

If you've never considered switching to Visible's phone service before, you're in for a treat. Visible offers one of the most competitively-priced phone plans around currently. You can get service for just $40 per month that includes all the taxes and fees baked into that cost. You'll receive unlimited data, messages, and minutes, along with mobile hotspot access all running on Verizon's 4G LTE network.

Listen Up Free Bose Wireless Headphones with smartphone purchase Score the Bose SoundLink II Wireless Headphones for free when you buy one of the following iPhone models and activate the device via Visible: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XS, or iPhone XR. Free with Purchase See at Visible

Once you've purchased your new device, Visible will send you a SIM card in the mail with next-day shipping to insert into your new phone. You'll then be able to activate service on the device, after which point an email will be sent to the email address you used during sign up with all the details on how to redeem your free pair of Bose headphones. These around-ear headphones regularly sell for $230 on Amazon.

There are a handful of devices which are eligible for this offer at Visible, including the iPhone 11, the iPhone 11 Pro, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the iPhone XS, and lastly, the iPhone XR. Remember to port-in your previous number to your new device or you won't be eligible for this deal.

If you're adding more than a single line to your plan, the price drops even further with options as low as $25 per line each month. For a limited time, Visible is even offering a discount for new subscribers which drops the price of your first month of service for a single line down to just $25.