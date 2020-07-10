There are a ton of games that come out on the Nintendo Switch console every week, and since the Switch has been out for a few years now, there's no shortage of games available to keep you entertained. But what if you're looking for a game with a unique visual art direction that's still quite fun to play? Don't worry; we have you covered with these fantastic and beautiful games.

If we may make some suggestions...

These are some of the best games on the Switch with a unique visual art style that sets them apart from your usual fare. There are plenty of great options here for every category.

If we may suggest some specific titles, Cuphead is one of our favorites because of the charming cartoon style but insanely challenging stages and boss fights. Plus, there are a ton of different weapons and abilities to try out and utilize for the best strategy.

Hollow Knight is another favorite because Metroidvania games are fantastic and an easy way to lose a few hours of your day, and the graphics for Hollow Knight are superb.

Darkest Dungeon is also a good one, but it's not for the faint-of-heart. It's challenging and makes you think about your moves before you execute them because even a small mistake can cost you dearly. It's great for those who like a challenge and can appreciate the Gothic Crow Quill art.