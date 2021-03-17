What you need to know
- Vivaldi now supports Apple silicon and the M1 chip.
- That means browsing that was twice as fast as before.
Browser for Mac Vivaldi has announced it now supports Apple silicon and the M1 chip on macOS, meaning browsing that is up to twice as fast on devices like the M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro.
In a press release the company stated:
Vivaldi is now available for Apple's new Macs with ARM-based M1 processors — a development much-awaited by Mac lovers who browse with Vivaldi or were holding themselves back until this got in.
Apple's M1 chip powers its line-up of MacBooks. It's substantially faster than the Intel-based processors that previously powered Apple products.
Those lucky enough to have M1 Mac Mini, Macbook Air, or Macbook Pro systems will enjoy browsing with Vivaldi's features even more now with this added support. Browsing with Vivaldi is 2x faster when tested internally on a Mac machine using M1 processors, upping the overall performance.
Vivaldi has also made some big speed improvements across the board, saying the window in Vivaldi 3.7 will open 26% faster than previous versions, as well as browser tabs that open twice as fast. There are also some new features:
- Periodic Reload in Web Panels will let websites reload at regular intervals
- You can now declutter a tab bar with two clicks to create a stack of tabs
- Configurable Web Page Menus will let you edit the context menu you open on any web page
- A new change to searching in Quick Commands makes searching more convenient.
You can download Vivaldi from Vivaldi.com now
2021 iPad Pro not shipping until April at the earliest, says Digitimes
A new Digitimes report indicates the new 2021 iPad Pro is expected to begin shipping in April at the very eariest, amidst reports Apple's March event will actually take place in April.
Apple's $4.7 billion Green Bond fund is starting to pay dividends
A new press release from Apple has revealed the company funded 17 Green Bond projects in 2020, resulting in the generation of 1.2 gigawatts of renewable energy and a 921,000 metric ton reduction in carbon emissions.
Google follows Apple in halving Google Play fees, with one major difference
Google has announced that it is halving its Google Play fees to 15% for all developers on their first $1 million in revenue, a move it says affects 99% of developers.
What are some of the best rowing machines for Apple Fitness+?
Check out our favorite choices for rowing machines to use with Apple Fitness+. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced rower, we have choices for you.