Browser for Mac Vivaldi has announced it now supports Apple silicon and the M1 chip on macOS, meaning browsing that is up to twice as fast on devices like the M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro.

In a press release the company stated:

Vivaldi is now available for Apple's new Macs with ARM-based M1 processors — a development much-awaited by Mac lovers who browse with Vivaldi or were holding themselves back until this got in. Apple's M1 chip powers its line-up of MacBooks. It's substantially faster than the Intel-based processors that previously powered Apple products. Those lucky enough to have M1 Mac Mini, Macbook Air, or Macbook Pro systems will enjoy browsing with Vivaldi's features even more now with this added support. Browsing with Vivaldi is 2x faster when tested internally on a Mac machine using M1 processors, upping the overall performance.

Vivaldi has also made some big speed improvements across the board, saying the window in Vivaldi 3.7 will open 26% faster than previous versions, as well as browser tabs that open twice as fast. There are also some new features:

Periodic Reload in Web Panels will let websites reload at regular intervals

You can now declutter a tab bar with two clicks to create a stack of tabs

Configurable Web Page Menus will let you edit the context menu you open on any web page

A new change to searching in Quick Commands makes searching more convenient.

You can download Vivaldi from Vivaldi.com now