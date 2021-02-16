Vivid Money now supports Apple Pay in France

French users of Vivid Money now have support for Apple Pay for the first time. The bank made the announcement via Twitter with users now confirming that they have been able to add their Visa card to the Wallet app.

As reported by iGeneration and MacRumors, the bank launched in November and offers 25% cashback on daily expenses for a limited time.

Vous pouvez maintenant ajouter votre carte Vivid Money à #ApplePay ! Commencez à payer sans contact en toute sécurité dans les magasins, dans l'application et sur le web. #VividMoney pic.twitter.com/hJPX7DgXQ2 — Vivid Money France (@vividmoney_fr) February 16, 2021

Vivid Money joins an ever-growing list of banks and credit card companies that support Apple Pay, giving users a way to make contactless payments using nothing more than their iPhone and iPad. Buyers can also use their Mac and iPad to buy online, too.

Those who are new to Apple Pay today can head on over to our guide that runs through everything you need to know – including adding your card and then using it.