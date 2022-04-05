If you own a modern MacBook Pro or a Pro Display XDR, your display can show images in a much brighter fashion than you're seeing — and Vivid is the app you need to fix all of that.

Vivid is designed to work with the MacBook Pro and Pro Display XDR, two devices that are capable of displaying HDR content at 1,000 nits or more. However, for the most part, they sit at just 500 nits which means you're missing out on all of that brightness. Vivid is a new Mac app that unlocks that additional light, making your Mac's display brighter across the board — not just in apps that display HDR content or are using Metal.

Vivid uses standard Apple APIs to make all of this work and even features a split-screen mode that will show you how your display would look with Vivid enabled and disabled simultaneously. You can see that in the video below — the difference really is striking.