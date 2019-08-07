When it comes to buying tickets to my favorite sporting events or concerts, I often turn to Vivid Seats, which always offers an excellent selection, frequently at lower prices. Recently, the Chicago-based company announced a new loyalty program that makes it even more worth considering.
Through the recently revamped Vivid Seats app, you're automatically enrolled in the rewards loyalty program when you create an account or are an existing user. As a program member, you earn credit back on future purchases. The more tickets you buy each year, the higher the percentage you receive back to make future purchases.
At launch, the Vivid Seats Rewards loyalty program features three status levels: MVP, Rock Star, and Hall of Famer. Everyone starts as an MVP and remains so until they spend $499. As an MVP, you receive 5 percent credit back. Rock Stars, meanwhile, see their percentage back jump to 6 percent when $500 to $1,999 is spent annually. Finally, as a Hall of Famer, you'll receive 8 percent credit back once you spend $2,000.
Regardless of your status, credits are received after every $250 spent. Unused credits remain in your account for one year as an MVP or Rock Star member before expiring; Hall of Famers keep their unused credits forever.
There's no limit on how many credits you can receive or restrictions on specific events. Best of all, Vivid Seats is doubling the credit you receive for purchases made through Monday, Sept. 2.
As Stan Chia, CEO of Vivid Seats explains:
Buying tickets to live events is often a significant investment. We wanted to design a program that rewarded every fan that buys on our platform. With Vivid Seats Rewards, our customers have certainty that they're getting the most value when buying tickets using our new app, and will ultimately be able to experience even more live events.
In business since 2001, Vivid Seats offers fans tickets across live sports, concerts, theater, and more. A 100 percent Buyer Guarantee backs every purchase.
For more information on the Vivid Seats rewards program, check out the website.