When it comes to buying tickets to my favorite sporting events or concerts, I often turn to Vivid Seats, which always offers an excellent selection, frequently at lower prices. Recently, the Chicago-based company announced a new loyalty program that makes it even more worth considering.

Through the recently revamped Vivid Seats app, you're automatically enrolled in the rewards loyalty program when you create an account or are an existing user. As a program member, you earn credit back on future purchases. The more tickets you buy each year, the higher the percentage you receive back to make future purchases.

At launch, the Vivid Seats Rewards loyalty program features three status levels: MVP, Rock Star, and Hall of Famer. Everyone starts as an MVP and remains so until they spend $499. As an MVP, you receive 5 percent credit back. Rock Stars, meanwhile, see their percentage back jump to 6 percent when $500 to $1,999 is spent annually. Finally, as a Hall of Famer, you'll receive 8 percent credit back once you spend $2,000.