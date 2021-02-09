What you need to know
- US virtual carrier Visible has this week added 5G and eSIM support for users.
US virtual carrier Visible now offers iPhone 12 users 5G as well as eSIM support on a number of devices.
Six new features have been rolled out by the carrier today including 5G support and eSIM. 5G is now available on all 5G compatible phones using Verizon's 4G LTE and 5G networks, capable of speeds of up to 200 Mbps and at no extra cost to users.
It is also adding calling to Canada, Mexico, US Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.
eSIM support means Visible members can now activate their device at home in just 15 minutes with an eSIM capable device. On iPhone that means the following:
iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd gen), iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
Party Pay has been rebooted and is no longer capped at four people, allowing instead for an unlimited number of people at just $25 a month.
There is also a new Referral Program where Visible members can refer family, friends, or even strangers and get $5 towards their next month's bill up to 12 times.
Finally, Visible's new Community platforms let members connect, share tips on devices and deals, post their Party name and meet up to join a Party.
Visible phone service
Price: $40 per month
Bottom line: Visible is an excellent choice for those looking for a no-contract, unlimited data experience using Verizon's vast network. However, you need to make sure to read the fine print.
The Good
- Price
- No contract
- Uses Verizon's large network
- Supports most iPhones
The Bad
- Video and music gets throttled
- Poor selection of phones available
- Is Verizon service good in your area?
- Limited Android support
