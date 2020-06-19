What you need to know
- A pair of new HomeKit accessories have made an appearance on Amazon.
- The VOCOlinc VS1 Smart Contact Sensor is listed as a pre-order and will be in stock on June 28th.
- The LifeSmart Cololight Strip can be ordered with immediate shipping today.
Two new HomeKit-enabled accessories have made their debut on Amazon today, the VOCOlinc VS1 Smart Contact Sensor, and the LifeSmart Cololight Strip. Both accessories are available for order now, although VOCOlinc's latest is listed as coming into stock on June 28th.
The VOCOlinc VS1 Smart Contact Sensor is a compact HomeKit accessory that attaches to directly to doors and windows for instant security. The two-piece sensor uses a magnet to determine if a door or window is closed and can send notifications through Apple's Home app. The sensor can also be used to trigger automations, such as turning on lights when entering.
Immediate Notifications: Your HomeKit Home will send a notification to your Apple devices when anything equipped with the status of the VS1 changes. Get real-time status via Siri and your iPhone/iPad/Apple Watch before you leave your house, or when it is about to rain so that you will never forget to close your doors or windows. Remote access requires an Apple Home Hub.
The VS1 uses Bluetooth for direct communication to HomeKit, without the need for an additional hub. However, to enable remote access and automations, users will need an Apple TV, HomePod, or an iPad. VOCOlinc's sensor runs on a single CR2032 battery and is rated for up to six months of usage.
Also making its debut today on Amazon is the LifeSmart Cololight Strip. The HomeKit-enabled light strip comes in two different lengths, and is capable of producing the industry standard of 16 million different colors and shades of white.
Millions of Colors - Your cololight strip features millions of colors for combinations built to suit every mood, making your home the ultimate entertainment destination. Two Way Control - LifeSmart cololight strip can change colors, brightness, multiple scene modes via "Cololight" app from anywhere. Use simple voice commands to choose from 16 million colors and DIY them to get your customized colorful lighting with Apple Homekit, Alexa and Google Assistant.
The Cololight Strip also has several unique features, including IP65 weather resistance, and a built-in microphone. The microphone allows it to react to music with light effects when enabled with the LifeSmart app. Rounding out the feature set is Wi-Fi connectivity, and the ability to extend the overall length up to 16.4 feet.
The VOCOlinc VS1 is available for pre-order now on Amazon in both a single pack, and a double pack, with a listed in stock date of June 28th. The single pack starts at $22.99, but there appears to be a coupon on the listing that can be clipped to save an additional 10% off. The two-pack is sold for $36.99, with a similar coupon available that takes $3 off.
The LifeSmart Cololight is available now for immediate shipping with prices starting at $44.99 for the smaller length. The larger of the two has a retail price of $54.99.
