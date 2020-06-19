Two new HomeKit-enabled accessories have made their debut on Amazon today, the VOCOlinc VS1 Smart Contact Sensor , and the LifeSmart Cololight Strip . Both accessories are available for order now, although VOCOlinc's latest is listed as coming into stock on June 28th.

The VOCOlinc VS1 Smart Contact Sensor is a compact HomeKit accessory that attaches to directly to doors and windows for instant security. The two-piece sensor uses a magnet to determine if a door or window is closed and can send notifications through Apple's Home app. The sensor can also be used to trigger automations, such as turning on lights when entering.

Immediate Notifications: Your HomeKit Home will send a notification to your Apple devices when anything equipped with the status of the VS1 changes. Get real-time status via Siri and your iPhone/iPad/Apple Watch before you leave your house, or when it is about to rain so that you will never forget to close your doors or windows. Remote access requires an Apple Home Hub.

The VS1 uses Bluetooth for direct communication to HomeKit, without the need for an additional hub. However, to enable remote access and automations, users will need an Apple TV, HomePod, or an iPad. VOCOlinc's sensor runs on a single CR2032 battery and is rated for up to six months of usage.

Also making its debut today on Amazon is the LifeSmart Cololight Strip. The HomeKit-enabled light strip comes in two different lengths, and is capable of producing the industry standard of 16 million different colors and shades of white.