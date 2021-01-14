What you need to know
- VOCOlinc has announced the launch of a HomeKit-enabled smart humidifier.
- Humidifier features a large capacity tank, color lighting, and functions as a diffuser.
- Cool Mist Humidifier is available for $70 now on Amazon.
VOCOlinc has announced that the company's HomeKit-enabled Cool Mist Humidifier is now available in the United States through Amazon. The Cool Mist Humidifier works with both the VOCOlinc app available on iOS and Android via Wi-Fi, as well as with Apple's HomeKit, Alexa, and the Google Assistant.
- Voice / phone control with Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant
- 2.5L water tank with an anti-bacterial layer, adds clean and cool moisture to dry air for areas up to 430 sq. ft.
- Rainbow-spectrum mood light with customizable colors and light effects
- Can be used as part of a custom scene or automation including scheduled on/off times or days of the week
- Up to 30-hour runtime
The VOCOlinc Cool Mist Humidifier covers small to medium rooms, up to 430 square feet in size. The humidifier sports a large, top-fill, 2.5 liter capacity tank allowing it to run continuously for up to 30 hours, and it includes auto-shutoff, schedules, and timer features.
The humidifier features multiple mist levels and a unique target humidity mode that adjusts output automatically to maintain ideal conditions. Two speeds can be set using the on-device controls, and five speeds are available through the VOCOlinc app.
In addition to humidifier functions, the humidifier also works as a smart mood light and essential oil diffuser. The humidifier can display up to 16 million different colors and custom lighting effects, which can be set via app, or through voice controls.
The VOCOlinc Cool Mist Humidifier is available for purchase now on Amazon for $69.99 with shipping slated for early February. Be sure to check back soon for our full hands-on review.
HomeKit-enabled
VOCOlinc Cool Mist Humidifier
Humidifier, diffuser, and mood light
The VOCOlinc Cool Mist Humidifier is more than just a humidifier with colorful mood lighting, and diffuser capabilities. HomeKit and app controls make adjustments quick and easy.
