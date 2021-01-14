VOCOlinc has announced that the company's HomeKit-enabled Cool Mist Humidifier is now available in the United States through Amazon. The Cool Mist Humidifier works with both the VOCOlinc app available on iOS and Android via Wi-Fi, as well as with Apple's HomeKit, Alexa, and the Google Assistant.

Voice / phone control with Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant

2.5L water tank with an anti-bacterial layer, adds clean and cool moisture to dry air for areas up to 430 sq. ft.

Rainbow-spectrum mood light with customizable colors and light effects

Can be used as part of a custom scene or automation including scheduled on/off times or days of the week

Up to 30-hour runtime

The VOCOlinc Cool Mist Humidifier covers small to medium rooms, up to 430 square feet in size. The humidifier sports a large, top-fill, 2.5 liter capacity tank allowing it to run continuously for up to 30 hours, and it includes auto-shutoff, schedules, and timer features.