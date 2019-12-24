As someone without a disability, I rarely think about how I use my technology. When I sit down to write an article on my iMac, I simply just start typing without a single thought. When I get a text message on my iPhone, I pick it up and respond immediately without any trouble; however, not everyone is so fortunate. There are a ton of people with disabilities who don't have the luxury of doing things as simply as people without disabilities such as myself, and this can cause using everyday technology — like an iPhone or Mac — to be difficult. Recently, I broke my pinky finger on my left hand and required surgery (which I had about a month ago) and physical rehab (which I'm still going through) to correct. I went from having a partial cast to a full cast and then having a splint. During this time, I have been using iOS 13's Voice Control feature heavily and have very quickly come to appreciate that Apple has developed such a great accessibility feature. Buy one iPhone 11, get one for FREE at Verizon A few things before I get started I am by no means saying that I understand what it is like to have serious physical limitations. My injury was pretty minor, and it wasn't on my dominant hand —all things considered, I'm very fortunate. This is simply my personal experience using Voice Control while finger has been healing, and my thoughts on how it has been helping me to do my job and interact with the technology I use every day. A injury that caused a few minor problems

Source: Luke Filipowicz / iMore

Dodgeball is a much more dangerous sport than I realized until about a month ago when an absolute rocket-powered throw from an opponent hit me square in the little finger. After about ten minutes of swearing and shouting in pain, I managed to get myself to the hospital for x-rays —sure enough, my pinky finger was broken. After being informed I would need surgery, the doctor at the Urgent Care center wrapped me up in a partial cast (as seen in the photo to the right), which immobilized my ring and little finger on my left hand and set me up with an appointment to see a surgeon. I woke up the next day and got through my morning routine without too much of a hassle, and I sat down at my MacBook Air to start my workday, and that's when it hit me. I type for a living. Sure, I still had eight useable fingers and complete unrestricted use of my dominant hand, but typing was not easy with the cast blocking my left hand from really reaching the keys. I felt like I was in middle school again, learning how to type by pecking away at the keyboard with my fingers one at a time. It was slow and frustrating, and I quickly searched for something that would help. Voice Control made things easier for me When Apple announced Voice Control for iOS 13, they showed it off in an impressive video (view below), and immediately I thought that it was one of the coolest and most necessary features Apple had announced in years. A feature like this is so important for people who have physical limitations, and little did I know, just how much I would rely on Voice Control while dealing with my injury.