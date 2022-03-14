Online pre-orders for Apple's new budget iPhone went live last week and anyone ordering online today might have to wait a few days beyond launch day before their new handset arrives. Checking the Apple Store in the United States shows delivery estimates stretching towards the end of the month, depending on delivery location. But there's one constant — ordering for in-store collection seems to be a winner, no matter where you happen to be.

Apple's new iPhone SE goes on sale this Friday, March 18, and if you want one on launch day your best bet is to head into a local Apple Store.

Ordering online for in-store pickup is quick and easy and it now looks like the best way to get an iPhone SE on launch day if you don't already have a pre-order in place. Things are even better internationally, with the UK, Australia, and some European countries all still able to get you an iPhone SE on launch day across most, if not all, configurations.

The new iPhone SE comes with an A15 Bionic chip as well as support for 5G, but it's still not expected to be a huge seller beyond its core audience — people who want an inexpensive iPhone or would prefer not to deal with re-learning how iPhone 13 gestures work. There's a lot to be said for a physical Home button, even in 2022. For that reason alone, this will be the best iPhone for a ton of people.