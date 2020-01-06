Plugging accessories from more than 30 years ago into a device that wasn't even conceived back then is never going to get old. So when I saw that someone had taken a 20MB Apple Hard Disk 20SC and plugged it into their iPhone – and got it working! – it caught my attention.

Particularly entertaining is the ridiculous number of adapters and dongles needed to make this work. But seeing this hard disk from 1986 connected to a phone with music streaming off of it is way more interesting than it probably should be.