Apple's Mac Pro has been available for a few weeks and while the buzz is starting to die down, some of us can't get enough of that big hunk of metal. And if you fall into that category you're going to enjoy watching a rack-mountable Mac Pro being unboxed and then put through its paces. So, this is for you. The Mac Pro in question belongs to music professional Neil Parfitt. His new Mac Pro will take pride of place in his rack at home and in the first unboxing video we get to see exactly what kit the machine will replace. We also get a good look at the rack rails that Apple offers for, you know, mounting the thing in a rack.