There are few things in life that don't become more interesting when they're captured in slow motion. Now we can put the Apple Watch ejecting water firmly into that category as well, all thanks to The Slow Mo Guys on YouTube.

In case you weren't aware, Apple Watch can use its speakers to eject water from its innards after a swim or particularly lively hand-washing stint. It's to protect the internals from being ruined and it's all rather clever. But you can't really appreciate just how clever it is until you see it in action. In slow motion. And 4K.