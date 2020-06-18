What you need to know
- Apple Watches can use their speakers to eject water.
- That's way more interesting than it sounds.
- Watch this slow-motion video to see why.
There are few things in life that don't become more interesting when they're captured in slow motion. Now we can put the Apple Watch ejecting water firmly into that category as well, all thanks to The Slow Mo Guys on YouTube.
In case you weren't aware, Apple Watch can use its speakers to eject water from its innards after a swim or particularly lively hand-washing stint. It's to protect the internals from being ruined and it's all rather clever. But you can't really appreciate just how clever it is until you see it in action. In slow motion. And 4K.
Gav goes for a swim and shows off the interesting method in which you can get out of the water and immediately hear your sound alerts on the Apple Watch.
Being able to see the water as it's expelled from the speaker is pretty amazing!
This feature, called Water Lock, is available on Apple Watch Series 3 and newer and is what makes those watches suitable for swimming. Previous Apple Watch versions simply weren't suited to being submerged – and moved around – like this.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
