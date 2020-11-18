What you need to know
- iFixit took an iPhone 12 mini apart and filmed the whole thing.
Apple's iPhone 12 mini is a Very Small iPhone. But that wasn't going to stop the folk at iFixit from taking one apart, was it? And not only did they rip a poor, defenseless iPhone to bits but they filmed the whole thing as well.
And it makes great viewing! Check it out.
We've already done Teardowns for the iPhone 12, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max so there's just one left til we're four for four. Today we're looking at the iPhone 12 mini. It's basically a standard iPhone 12, but hit with a shrink ray. How did Apple fit all the features of an iPhone 12 into this tiny phone? Let's do a mini teardown and find out.
The miniest iPhone 12 is definitely smol and that's obviously its charm. But it's only when you see the parts that go into it, and the lack of space inside, that you really appreciate the miniaturization that goes into making a phone – and not just phones this size, either. Especially when you remember that the A14 SoC that keeps this iPhone 12 mini ticking is the same one that lives inside iPhone 12 Pro Max, too.
Lory's iPhone 12 mini review is almost enough to make me want to ditch my iPhone 12 Pro. This teardown just makes me want one even more!
Algoriddim CEO Karim Morsy hails 'fundamental breakthrough' of M1
We sat down with Algoriddim CEO Karim Morsy to chat djay, Apple silicon, and the importance of the M1 chip.
Design tool Sketch picks up a big macOS Big Sur redesign
Sketch is a popular design and prototyping app and it just got its big macOS Big Sur refresh.
Apple reducing App Store cut to 15% for 'vast majority' of developers
In a huge win for App Store developers, Apple says it is going to reduce App Store commission to 15 percent for any developer who earns less than $1 million a year, a move it says will benefit the 'vast majority' of developers.
Take nightlights to the next level with HomeKit and Siri
Brightness levels and color control are just some of the awesome benefits of having a HomeKit-enabled nightlight. Take a look at the best HomeKit options around to find out just how capable nightlights can truly be.