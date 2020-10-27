Running Windows 7 on an iPhone is probably enough to make Jony Ive turn the air in his white room blue, but that doesn't mean it isn't cool. We've covered UTM before – the app that allows Windows to run as a virtual machine on an iOS device. But it never crossed our minds to use it as a benchmarking tool. Thankfully, it wasn't down to us.

YouTube channel "osy" has the footage we've all been waiting for, with an iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro both booting Windows 7 side-by-side. The result? See for yourself!