Iphone 12 Pro Pacific Blue HeroSource: Christine Romero-Chan / iMore

What you need to know

  • You knew you can run Windows on an iPhone, right?
  • Apple's iPhone 12 Pro is obviously faster than iPhone 11 Pro, right?
  • Let's use Windows 7 as a benchmark to see how much faster it is.

Running Windows 7 on an iPhone is probably enough to make Jony Ive turn the air in his white room blue, but that doesn't mean it isn't cool. We've covered UTM before – the app that allows Windows to run as a virtual machine on an iOS device. But it never crossed our minds to use it as a benchmarking tool. Thankfully, it wasn't down to us.

Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday

YouTube channel "osy" has the footage we've all been waiting for, with an iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro both booting Windows 7 side-by-side. The result? See for yourself!

Booting Windows 7 with UTM (https://getutm.app) on iPhone 11 Pro (left) and iPhone 12 Pro (right).

iPhone 12 Pro: 54 seconds from startup to desktop iPhone 11 Pro: 68 seconds from startup to desktop

The iPhone 12 Pro boots Windows 7 about 26% faster.

Sure, none of this really matters and surely nobody is using Windows 7 this way. But hey, you can't tell me this isn't cool, right?

Sure it is.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.