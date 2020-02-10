What you need to know
- The DaynaFile was designed to make it possible to connect PC-formatted 5.25-inch disks to a Macintosh.
- In this video it was connected to a Macintosh PowerBook 1400 via SCSI.
- And sure enough, it worked.
Sometimes the most mundane of things can turn out to be one of the most interesting things you'll do all day. And watching a Macintosh read a 5.25-inch floppy disk definitely falls into that category today. And it was all made possible by the DaynaFile.
You've probably never heard of the DaynaFile, but it was an accessory that was built for the Macintosh in the late 1980s. Its purpose was to add external disk drives to the computer, whether that was a 3.5-inch drive or a 5.25-inch one. And some, like the one in this video, had both. That's like two Christmasses coming at once!
I'm not going to spoil the fun of watching the video for you, so check it out for yourselves. It's only a few minutes long and includes more nostalgia than I thought I could ever ask for on a gloomy Monday.
Enjoy!
If you want to know more about the DaynaFile you can even read the manual on the internet!
