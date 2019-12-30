You can see the whole process thanks to YouTuber EverythingApplePro, and it's way more fun than it ought to be.

Replacing the rear panel on modern iPhones isn't as easy as it used to be. They're basically glued into place, and getting them off is difficult. But using a laser to burn away that glue makes the whole thing less troublesome. And watching it happen is pretty entertaining, too.

The laser apparently costs around $2,000 to buy, but if you're running a phone repair shop that's probably a very sound investment. Especially considering Apple charges up to $600 to replace a broken iPhone 11 Pro panel.

As the video shows, the laser does most of the work by softening and removing the adhesive that holds the back panel on. But then it's down to the repair person to complete the job with a little force – and a lot of flying glass, too

This machine isn't something most people are going to pick up but if you have a business use for it, it looks pretty awesome. I mean, really – what's cooler than a laser?

