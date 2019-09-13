What you need to know
- Apple's new Meridian watch face is available to use in the watchOS 6 GM.
- That means it's not an exclusive to the new Apple Watch Series 5.
- watchOS 6 will be available to the public as a free update on September 19.
The brand new Meridian watch face shown off during Apple's recent event is available now thanks to the release of the watchOS 6 GM. That means you can take the newest watch face for a spin even before the Series 5 is released next Friday.
9to5Mac first spotted the new watch face and provides some details on what Meridian offers:
The Meridian watch face features four round complications arranged in a diamond pattern near the center of the face.
Customization options include the ability to switch between white and black dial colors, complication color, along with the ability to customize the four complications featured on the face.
Otherwise, the Meridian watch face looks like a traditional analog watch face. Hopefully you know how to tell time the old school way.
In addition to Meridian, the watchOS 6 GM also includes several new Nike faces. These are exclusive to users who purchased the special Nike edition of the Apple Watch.
Series 5 Nike special watch faces also delivered to Series 4 Nike+ (Updated to watchOS 6 GM pic.twitter.com/1srtNfxrhX— Mike.Xu (@mike_xu_) September 11, 2019
Other watch faces available in watchOS 6 include California, Numerals Duo, Gradient, Solar Dial, and Modular Compact. WatchOS 6 will be available for Apple Watch Series 3 and later on September 19. Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 owners will receive watchOS 6 sometime this fall.
