What you need to know
- watchOS 7 is now available for download.
- The update brings the ECG feature to several new countries.
- Colombia, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and the U.A.E. are all included.
With the arrival of watchOS 7 yesterday Apple has brought an important feature to a few new countries for the first time. With the update installed, users in Colombia, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and the U.A.E. can now take advantage of the potentially lifesaving ECG feature.
Spied by MacRumors, the feature is now available for a ton of users who couldn't previously take advantage of it. With watchOS 7 installed on an Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, and the new Apple Watch Series 6 users will be able to conduct a 30-second ECG. That data will then be saved to the Health app and can be provided to health professionals in the form of a PDF.
The feature is particularly suitable for those concerned about atrial fibrillation, or AFib. We've already seen plenty of instances where an Apple Watch has warned someone of a potential AFib situation, only to have the diagnosis confirmed by a doctor.
Apple will surely continue to bring the ECG features to more countries as and when it receives the required approval by local authorities.
