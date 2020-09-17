With the arrival of watchOS 7 yesterday Apple has brought an important feature to a few new countries for the first time. With the update installed, users in Colombia, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and the U.A.E. can now take advantage of the potentially lifesaving ECG feature.

Spied by MacRumors, the feature is now available for a ton of users who couldn't previously take advantage of it. With watchOS 7 installed on an Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, and the new Apple Watch Series 6 users will be able to conduct a 30-second ECG. That data will then be saved to the Health app and can be provided to health professionals in the form of a PDF.