A report from 9to5Mac claims that code found in iOS 14 points to international watch faces that will display the flags of different countries.

According to the report:

We have previously revealed that watchOS 7 will introduce a new watch face called "Infograph Pro" with a built-in tachymeter. As described earlier, a tachymeter is an analog watch scale located around the dial that is used to measure speed and distance based on travel time. There's also a new watch face, likely digital, identified as "International" which, as the name suggests, will show flags from different countries. We don't yet have details on what complications this watch face can exhibit, but you can take a look at the images extracted from iOS 14 to imagine how it will appear.

The report suggests that the watch faces will display international flags, and 9to5Mac provided the following image to give a demonstration: