What you need to know
- Apple's watchOS 7 might be getting "international" watch faces.
- That's according to code found in iOS 14 by 9to5Mac.
- The report also claims that you'll be able to share some watch faces by AirDrop and iMessage.
A report from 9to5Mac claims that code found in iOS 14 points to international watch faces that will display the flags of different countries.
According to the report:
We have previously revealed that watchOS 7 will introduce a new watch face called "Infograph Pro" with a built-in tachymeter. As described earlier, a tachymeter is an analog watch scale located around the dial that is used to measure speed and distance based on travel time.
There's also a new watch face, likely digital, identified as "International" which, as the name suggests, will show flags from different countries. We don't yet have details on what complications this watch face can exhibit, but you can take a look at the images extracted from iOS 14 to imagine how it will appear.
The report suggests that the watch faces will display international flags, and 9to5Mac provided the following image to give a demonstration:
The report also claims that users will also be able to share some watch faces with other users:
We have also learned recently that Apple is working on a method for sharing personal watch faces with others through iMessage, AirDrop, or other apps. However, not all watch faces will be shareable, such as those from Nike and Hermès, which are exclusive to some Apple Watch models.
If the leak is correct, international watch faces might well bring users a new level of customizability to their device, although personally I think they're a bit loud. Let us know your thoughts on international watch faces and the prospect of sharing watch faces with your friends!
