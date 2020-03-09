9to5Mac continues its dive into a build of iOS 14 it has been able to get hold of, this time sharing details about what we should expect from watchOS 7 and Apple Watch Series 6.

If the report turns out to be accurate, and the features do ship, we could be in for some very welcome changes later this year. Chief among those is the addition – #finally – of sleep tracking.

The feature is one that we've been waiting for and according to 9to5Mac 2020 is the year that we get it. Apple has added special battery management features that will keep your watch ticking along through the night, although we don't yet know whether the feature will be an Apple Watch Series 6 affair or not.

Moving on we have a new Apple Watch face that mimics what more traditional watches have offered for years – a tachymeter. These are normally used for measuring distance and speed and you've probably seen one without realizing what it was. The most famous is the one found on Omega's Speedmaster watch, thanks in part to being the watch that went to the moon.