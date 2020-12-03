What you need to know
- This new concept takes complications and puts them into Notification Center.
- That frees up the watch face for more complications or a cleaner look.
Apple likely won't announce watchOS 8 until WWDC21 which will probably take place in June of next year. That's a good six months away, but YouTube channel A Better Computer might have just provided a feature ahead of time. One that Apple would do well to take note of.
The feature is actually the moving of an existing one – complications. Apple revamped complications with the release of watchOS 7 but they still have one problem. They take up space on our watch faces which means we either run out of space or have to fill those watch faces with stuff.
Which is fine. Unless you want to use one of the minimalist watch faces Apple offers. What we need is somewhere else to put complications, and this video could have the answer.
As someone who uses three specific complications multiple times each hour, I'm absolutely here for this. I have to use a really busy watch face to get them all in and that means I can't use any of the more aesthetically pleasing options. It's the epitome of a first-world problem, but that doesn't mean it isn't a problem.
Maybe it's a problem that just found a fix.
OmniFocus 3.11 for Mac brings iOS widgets to macOS Big Sur
Now you can see your tasks from Notification Center without having to open OmniFocus.
Apple VP Deirdre O’Brien talks adjusting Apple Retail during the pandemic
O'Brien talked about the company's experience in adapting its business to the pandemic at the Fortune Brainstorm Tech virtual conference.
Julianna Margulies, star of 'The Good Wife,' signs on to 'The Morning Show'
Margulies, who has earned nominations for 10 Emmy Awards and 12 Golden Globe Awards, will star alongside Witherspoon and Aniston.
Find love with these dating simulators on Nintendo Switch
Love is always in the air when you're playing a dating simulator game. Here are the best ones for Nintendo Switch.