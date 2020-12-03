Apple likely won't announce watchOS 8 until WWDC21 which will probably take place in June of next year. That's a good six months away, but YouTube channel A Better Computer might have just provided a feature ahead of time. One that Apple would do well to take note of.

The feature is actually the moving of an existing one – complications. Apple revamped complications with the release of watchOS 7 but they still have one problem. They take up space on our watch faces which means we either run out of space or have to fill those watch faces with stuff.

Which is fine. Unless you want to use one of the minimalist watch faces Apple offers. What we need is somewhere else to put complications, and this video could have the answer.