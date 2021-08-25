People love retro games. The nostalgia, the challenging design, and the music keep people coming back, with some indie developers even making games that emulate the retro feel. With this outcry for old games, Nintendo's follow-up to the Virtual Console service they offered from the Wii to the Wii U was Nintendo Switch Online. Sadly, this service only includes games from the NES and SNES library, but there are so many more we'd love to see. Here's a list of games that we think should be ported to the Nintendo Switch.
Note: Unless stated as digital codes offered by Nintendo directly, some of the purchasing links in this article can lead to third-party sellers. As such, prices are subject to change, and we recommend that readers exercise caution when purchasing from third parties.
★ Featured favorite: Super Mario 3D All-Stars for Nintendo Switch
Super Mario 3D All-Stars reminded us all of just how much we'd like to see N64, GameCube, and Wii games on the system. This game is technically available on the Nintendo Switch but is no longer in production. We'd love to see this game brought back — even if in digital form — or sold separately.
Triple the Samus: Metroid Prime Trilogy for Nintendo SwitchStaff Pick
One of the best titles on the Nintendo Wii, the Metroid Prime Trilogy takes us on a journey with the famous space bounty hunter, Samus Aran. While we're waiting on Metroid Prime 4, we'd love to brush up on our Samus lore with a port of this critically acclaimed collection.
Four heroes: The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures
This game originally required lots of peripherals, namely several GameBoy Advance systems and tons of cables. It would be nice to see this multiplayer-focused title remade into something that takes advantage of wireless connectivity.
Here we go!: Mario Kart 64 on Wii U
Tester of skills, destroyer of friendships. This classic iteration of Mario Kart would be sure to bring people together, especially with an added online play component.
Feel the rhythm: Rhythm Heaven Megamix
This definitive collection of Rhythm Heaven minigames dating back to the GameBoy Advance can give the Nintendo Switch all the rhythm goodness it needs.
Timely classic: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time on Wii U
One of the highest-rated games of all time, this is begging for a Nintendo Switch port. We'd love to have the option to play the remastered Nintendo 3DS version, making this the definitive way to play.
Mr. Moon Man: The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask
This follow-up to Ocarina of Time takes the series down a dark path. This game also has a 3DS remaster, which would be a great inclusion — or better yet, a double-pack with Ocarina of Time and both 3DS remasters.
Grandma's favorite: Wii Sports on Wii
Arguably one of the best launch titles ever, this game is fun for everyone. It would work perfectly with the Joy-Con, and we'd love to see it combined with Wii Sports Resort for a nostalgic experience.
Open sesame: Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door for Gamecube
Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door is regarded as the best game in the Paper Mario franchise, but there's no way to play this game outside of the GameCube version. Bringing this game to the Switch would give younger players a chance to experience this great story.
Hello sunshine: Golden Sun
Saving the lost art of alchemy has never been so exciting. A new entry in the Golden Sun franchise is one of the most sought-after releases on the Switch, so a port of the GBA game would definitely be appreciated.
Settle it in Smash: Super Smash Bros. Melee for Gamecube
Super Smash Bros. Melee is, for some, the definitive Smash Bros. game. Melee fans would rejoice if a direct port was brought to the Switch, with online functionality and GameCube controller support.
Kickin' it: Mario Strikers Charged
There hasn't been a new Mario soccer game since 2007 on the Wii. With so many great Mario sports games, it would be great to have a change of pace with one of the most popular sports in the world.
Home run: Mario Super Sluggers
Another sport missing from the Mario roster is good ol' fashioned baseball. A port of this game could really take advantage of the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con technology.
Retro games we need on Switch
There's no doubt that if these games made their way onto the Nintendo Switch, that they'd be considered some of the best games on the system. Bringing Super Mario 3D All-Stars would be the most popular option, as it's already optimized for the system.
With no Metroid Prime game being available since the Wii, bringing the Metroid Prime Trilogy will help those who are interested in Metroid Prime 4 understand Samus' backstory. Rumors of a Trilogy port have been floating around, so fans would certainly appreciate having those rumors confirmed.
Other good candidates for Switch ports and remasters are those who never made it off their initial system. While many have been re-released on the Wii U Virtual Console, games like Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door never made it off the GameCube. Those craving another game to play after Paper Mario: The Origami King would be overjoyed to experience this classic game all over again.
