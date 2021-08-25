People love retro games. The nostalgia, the challenging design, and the music keep people coming back, with some indie developers even making games that emulate the retro feel. With this outcry for old games, Nintendo's follow-up to the Virtual Console service they offered from the Wii to the Wii U was Nintendo Switch Online . Sadly, this service only includes games from the NES and SNES library, but there are so many more we'd love to see. Here's a list of games that we think should be ported to the Nintendo Switch .

★ Featured favorite : Super Mario 3D All-Stars for Nintendo Switch Super Mario 3D All-Stars reminded us all of just how much we'd like to see N64, GameCube, and Wii games on the system. This game is technically available on the Nintendo Switch but is no longer in production. We'd love to see this game brought back — even if in digital form — or sold separately.

Retro games we need on Switch

There's no doubt that if these games made their way onto the Nintendo Switch, that they'd be considered some of the best games on the system. Bringing Super Mario 3D All-Stars would be the most popular option, as it's already optimized for the system.

With no Metroid Prime game being available since the Wii, bringing the Metroid Prime Trilogy will help those who are interested in Metroid Prime 4 understand Samus' backstory. Rumors of a Trilogy port have been floating around, so fans would certainly appreciate having those rumors confirmed.

Other good candidates for Switch ports and remasters are those who never made it off their initial system. While many have been re-released on the Wii U Virtual Console, games like Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door never made it off the GameCube. Those craving another game to play after Paper Mario: The Origami King would be overjoyed to experience this classic game all over again.