Embedded with hundreds of crystal rhinestones, the band adds a fun and festive touch to the rather serious-looking Apple Watch. I love wearing this band both to work and for a night out on the town. The stainless steel links give the band formality while the rhinestones give it personality.

Blingy Wearlizer Crystal Rhinestone Apple Watch Band: Features

I'm always looking for alternatives to Apple's Link Bracelet, which is a stunning band that is unfortunately out of my price range. The Wearlizer Crystal Rhinestone Apple Watch Band is definitely not a copy of that band, but it does share some qualities with it. Both bands are constructed from stainless steel and have some gravitas; they're. heavier than the average band but definitely not heavy enough to be annoying. Both have removable links so you can adjust for size and a butterfly clasp. Both are great-looking bands that look right in even the most formal and dressy situations.

That's where the similarity ends. The Wearlizer Crystal Rhinestone Apple Watch Band is a fraction of the price of Apple's band. The Wearlizer band adjusts for size. It can fit wrists up to 8.26 inches (about 210 millimeters) around. I took out six links and it looks like I could take out four more, and my wrist is definitely on the smaller side at 5.75 inches (about 145 millimeters).

The entire surface of the watch band is embedded with crystal rhinestones. But the link bracelet form factor keeps the band from veering into silly. I wear this band for my teaching job and would absolutely wear it to a formal office setting as well. I've also worn this for evenings out on the town, and I may even wear it to my daughter's wedding.

The stainless steel links give the band formality while the rhinestones give it personality.

The tool you need to adjust the band comes with it. Using the took, you push out the pins that connect each link to the band until you've removed the desired number of links. You place the pin back into the band by hand when you put the band back together; getting the pin all the way back into the band isn't easy.

Wearlizer Crystal Rhinestone Apple Watch Band comes in five different colors to match your Apple Watch: Black, Gold, Silver, Champagne Gold, and Rose Gold. Of course, you can also pick a band that contrasts with the watch for different looks.

Just right

Wearlizer Crystal Rhinestone Apple Watch Band: What I like

This is a just-right band for me. The stainless steel link bracelet style is quite formal and serious, but the crystal rhinestones add a fun and feminine touch without being silly. I frequently wear it to my teaching jobs. It happens to be a beautiful match for my mother-of-the-bride dress; I am planning to wear it to my daughter's upcoming wedding.