Wearlizer's Stainless Steel and Resin Apple Watch Band looks like a classic link bracelet watch band, but the blend of colors and materials gives it a chic, modern look. The reasonable price tag may surprise you.

Modern twist Wearlizer Stainless Steel and Resin Apple Watch Band: Features

Stainless steel link bracelet-style watch bands have been around far longer than the Apple Watch. The style has stuck around for so long because it's incredibly elegant, comfortable, and goes anywhere with everything. Wearlizer puts its own twist on the style, adding a resin center through the band for a color block look. There are nearly two dozen different resin and steel color combinations available. Mine is the Rose Gold (metal) Pink (resin.) Other metal colors include Gold, Champagne Gold, Dark Rose Gold, Silver, and Black. The resin colors include Gold, Dark Blue, Lavender, Black, White, Clear, Floral Black Pink (black and pink swirl), Floral Pink (light and dark pink swirl,) Cheetah, and Tortoise.

The band is fully adjustable to accommodate wrists ranging from 5.9 to 8.2 inches (150-210 millimeters.) The band arrives at its largest size; remove links as needed to fit your wrist. You will need to use the included tool in order to remove links. Place the band in the tool and twist to push out the pins that hold each link in place. It's not difficult to do, but it's kind of a pain. If you're not careful to line up the band in the tool precisely, you can bend the tool, rendering it useless. Putting the pins back in takes some force, but as you're dealing with jewelry, you'll need to be careful.

The timeless classic band with a modern twist won't break the bank.

Once adjusted to fit, my band fits perfectly. It doesn't wiggle around and it's so comfortable I forget I'm wearing it. The fit and finish is marvelous; it looks and feels like a band many times the price. Wearlizer uses high-quality adaptors; they slide on and off the watch when needed but lock firmly into place while in use.

The clasp is a butterfly watch buckle. When closed, most of it is tucked away and hidden. Press the two buttons on either side to open the clasp. This kind of buckle is quite secure because even if you inadvertently open it, the band won't just fall off of your wrist.

The Wearlizer Stainless Steel and Resin Apple Watch Band is a good-looking, elegant, well-priced, well-constructed, and comfortable band. It's work-appropriate in even the most formal settings. The steel and resin band fits every generation Apple Watch and comes in both the 38/40mm and the 42/44mm sizes.

Stylish

Wearlizer Stainless Steel and Resin Apple Watch Band: What I like

I love the modern style of this band. It was hard to pick just one color combination, with so many options from which to choose. I like the dressy, elegant look and the fact that it's just fun. It also happens to be one of my most comfortable Apple Watch bands. Since it's adjustable, it will fit a wide range of wrists. The quality is excellent, while the price is quite reasonable.