Wearlizer's Stainless Steel and Resin Apple Watch Band looks like a classic link bracelet watch band, but the blend of colors and materials gives it a chic, modern look. The reasonable price tag may surprise you.
Classic elegance
Wearlizer Stainless Steel and Resin Apple Watch Band
The Good
- Cool, elegant look
- Excellent price point
- Variety of color options
- Solid, comfortable, and sturdy
- Removeable links for size adjustment
The Bad
- Removing links is a pain
- Not to everyone's taste
Modern twist
Wearlizer Stainless Steel and Resin Apple Watch Band: Features
Stainless steel link bracelet-style watch bands have been around far longer than the Apple Watch. The style has stuck around for so long because it's incredibly elegant, comfortable, and goes anywhere with everything. Wearlizer puts its own twist on the style, adding a resin center through the band for a color block look. There are nearly two dozen different resin and steel color combinations available. Mine is the Rose Gold (metal) Pink (resin.) Other metal colors include Gold, Champagne Gold, Dark Rose Gold, Silver, and Black. The resin colors include Gold, Dark Blue, Lavender, Black, White, Clear, Floral Black Pink (black and pink swirl), Floral Pink (light and dark pink swirl,) Cheetah, and Tortoise.
The band is fully adjustable to accommodate wrists ranging from 5.9 to 8.2 inches (150-210 millimeters.) The band arrives at its largest size; remove links as needed to fit your wrist. You will need to use the included tool in order to remove links. Place the band in the tool and twist to push out the pins that hold each link in place. It's not difficult to do, but it's kind of a pain. If you're not careful to line up the band in the tool precisely, you can bend the tool, rendering it useless. Putting the pins back in takes some force, but as you're dealing with jewelry, you'll need to be careful.
Once adjusted to fit, my band fits perfectly. It doesn't wiggle around and it's so comfortable I forget I'm wearing it. The fit and finish is marvelous; it looks and feels like a band many times the price. Wearlizer uses high-quality adaptors; they slide on and off the watch when needed but lock firmly into place while in use.
The clasp is a butterfly watch buckle. When closed, most of it is tucked away and hidden. Press the two buttons on either side to open the clasp. This kind of buckle is quite secure because even if you inadvertently open it, the band won't just fall off of your wrist.
The Wearlizer Stainless Steel and Resin Apple Watch Band is a good-looking, elegant, well-priced, well-constructed, and comfortable band. It's work-appropriate in even the most formal settings. The steel and resin band fits every generation Apple Watch and comes in both the 38/40mm and the 42/44mm sizes.
Stylish
Wearlizer Stainless Steel and Resin Apple Watch Band: What I like
I love the modern style of this band. It was hard to pick just one color combination, with so many options from which to choose. I like the dressy, elegant look and the fact that it's just fun. It also happens to be one of my most comfortable Apple Watch bands. Since it's adjustable, it will fit a wide range of wrists. The quality is excellent, while the price is quite reasonable.
Adjusting isn't fun
Wearlizer Stainless Steel and Resin Apple Watch Band: What I don't like
While it's not particularly difficult to remove the links to adjust the band, you do have to be careful. If you don't line up the band in the tool just right, you'll bend or break the tool. Placing the pins back into the band after adjustment takes a firm hand and some strength. I managed to do it all correctly by myself, and I'm not a jewelry expert. You can too. But keep in mind you'll need to set aside some time in a well-lit workspace do it.
Old meets new
Wearlizer Stainless Steel and Resin Apple Watch Band: Bottom line
Wearlizer took a classic watch band style, the link bracelet, and updated it with a resin stripe down the middle for a two-tone look. The result is a stylish Apple Watch band that is dressy enough for work or formal events but goes with the rest of your wardrobe as well. Use the included tool to remove links as needed for a perfect fit on most wrists. With nearly two dozen different combinations of metal and resin colors, you'll be sure to find one (or more) you love.
Refined choice
Wearlizer Stainless Steel and Resin Apple Watch Band
Classic good looks
Stand out from the crowd with this two-tone stainless steel and resin link bracelet on your Apple Watch.
