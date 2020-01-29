Reasonably priced Wearlizer Thin Leather Apple Watch Band: Features

I'm always on the lookout for fabulous Apple Watch bands that do more than just fasten the watch to my wrist. I consider the Apple Watch not just functional, but fashionable as well. Wearlizer makes a number of Apple Watch bands that add style to the Apple Watch. I've been really enjoying this slim, tapered leather band. It's comfortable to wear and it looks sharp. Most leather bands, including Apple's own, are the same width all the way around the wrist. Not this band. This one tapers away from the adaptors, so it's quite narrow around most of the wrist. I love this look, but it's not for everyone.

The stainless steel adaptors are high quality, they slide on and off the Apple Watch easily when changing the band. Yet they lock securely in place when in use. The buckle is of great quality as well. All of the stitching is even and the thread color matches the leather perfectly. The band is on the longer side, but there are plenty of holes so I was easily able to fit it to my small wrist with an extra hole to spare. As you can see from the photos, the band has a long "tail" on me, but luckily there are two loops to hold it in place so it's not an issue. Overall, the fit and finish of this band are just impressive for any price point, much less a band this inexpensive.

Elevate your Apple Watch style without breaking the bank.

Mine is in the shade Gray, which is actually quite a warm, mid-toned gray shade closer to taupe. This band comes in many, many colors and patterns including animal print, floral, two-tone, metallic and rhinestone-enhanced. I have the stainless steel hardware on mine but rose gold hardware is available on some of them as well.

If I had to come with a flaw here, I'd say this band isn't quite as buttery soft as some of the bands I've seen at ten times the price. I'm no leather expert, but I don't believe this is top-grain (the most premium) leather. Still, it passes my own quality test, it is indeed genuine leather and it feels quite sturdy and solid. I love wearing it and will keep this band in my regular rotation.

Classic style

Wearlizer Thin Leather Apple Watch Band: What I like

This Wearlizer band reminds me of a classic leather watchband. It's not showy (though it certainly comes in showier colors and patterns) but it's a solid, nice quality leather band. The fit and finish of this band can't be beaten. It's comfortable and adjusts to a wide range of wrist sizes. The hardware is top-notch. Wearlizer uses a thread that perfectly matches the leather for the stitching. I love the tapered look; I personally prefer it to a wide, chunky band.