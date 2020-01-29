Treat your Apple Watch to a tapered leather band that won't break the bank. The quality is excellent and you'll find a huge selection of colors and patterns.
Tapered look
Wearlizer Thin Leather Apple Watch Band
Bottom line: Elevate your Apple Watch style with this high-quality leather band that won't break the bank.
The Good
- Nice quality genuine leather
- Tons of color and patterns available
- Slim, tapered look
- Fits a wide range of wrist sizes
- Well-priced
The Bad
- Not everyone likes a tapered look
- Leather isn't as buttery as some leathers
Reasonably priced
Wearlizer Thin Leather Apple Watch Band: Features
I'm always on the lookout for fabulous Apple Watch bands that do more than just fasten the watch to my wrist. I consider the Apple Watch not just functional, but fashionable as well. Wearlizer makes a number of Apple Watch bands that add style to the Apple Watch. I've been really enjoying this slim, tapered leather band. It's comfortable to wear and it looks sharp. Most leather bands, including Apple's own, are the same width all the way around the wrist. Not this band. This one tapers away from the adaptors, so it's quite narrow around most of the wrist. I love this look, but it's not for everyone.
The stainless steel adaptors are high quality, they slide on and off the Apple Watch easily when changing the band. Yet they lock securely in place when in use. The buckle is of great quality as well. All of the stitching is even and the thread color matches the leather perfectly. The band is on the longer side, but there are plenty of holes so I was easily able to fit it to my small wrist with an extra hole to spare. As you can see from the photos, the band has a long "tail" on me, but luckily there are two loops to hold it in place so it's not an issue. Overall, the fit and finish of this band are just impressive for any price point, much less a band this inexpensive.
Elevate your Apple Watch style without breaking the bank.
Mine is in the shade Gray, which is actually quite a warm, mid-toned gray shade closer to taupe. This band comes in many, many colors and patterns including animal print, floral, two-tone, metallic and rhinestone-enhanced. I have the stainless steel hardware on mine but rose gold hardware is available on some of them as well.
If I had to come with a flaw here, I'd say this band isn't quite as buttery soft as some of the bands I've seen at ten times the price. I'm no leather expert, but I don't believe this is top-grain (the most premium) leather. Still, it passes my own quality test, it is indeed genuine leather and it feels quite sturdy and solid. I love wearing it and will keep this band in my regular rotation.
Classic style
Wearlizer Thin Leather Apple Watch Band: What I like
This Wearlizer band reminds me of a classic leather watchband. It's not showy (though it certainly comes in showier colors and patterns) but it's a solid, nice quality leather band. The fit and finish of this band can't be beaten. It's comfortable and adjusts to a wide range of wrist sizes. The hardware is top-notch. Wearlizer uses a thread that perfectly matches the leather for the stitching. I love the tapered look; I personally prefer it to a wide, chunky band.
Not for everyone
Wearlizer Thin Leather Apple Watch Band: What I don't like
Not everyone is into the tapered look. If you're not, then this is not the band for you. It's very tapered.
The quality of the leather used is good enough for me. But if you're into designer leather, this one may not cut the mustard. It certainly feels solid, and it's flexible and comfortable. It is not the buttery leather I've seen and felt in higher-end leather products.
A lot for the money
Wearlizer Thin Leather Apple Watch Band: Bottom line
Though the price is low, the Wearlizer Thin Leather Apple Watch Band does not look or feel like a cheap band by any means. The fit and finish are excellent, from the hardware to the leather to the stitching thread. There are 11 holes so the band can comfortably fit a wide range of wrists. The leather tapers away from the Apple Watch for a more delicate look. I chose the Gray band, but you can choose from a multitude of colors as well as floral, metallic, animal print, two-tone, and rhinestone-enhanced bands. Rose gold hardware is always an option.
Slim and trim with a great grip
Wearlizer Thin Leather Apple Watch Band
Stunning leather band
The Wearlizer Thin Leather Apple Watch Band proves that you don't have to spend a ton of money to get a good-quality, stylish leather band.
