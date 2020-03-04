It's been a big few days for Apple stock – and that of the tech sector in general – with coronavirus impacting prices. Apple itself has seen a real rebound, and one analyst thinks that's just the start.

As noted by Barrons and 9to5Mac, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives is confident that an iPhone 12 "supercycle" will mean that holding a $400 price target is right on the money.

"While the last few weeks has been an exogenous 'shock event' to Apple's ecosystem on both the supply and demand side due to its China exposure," he writes, "we believe this will be short lived as the longer term 5G super cycle thesis and services re-rating remain the crux of our bull thesis on Apple for the next 12 to 18 months."

Ives thinks that a "perfect storm" will make this year's upgrade cycle a big one. He reckons more than a third of Apple's 900 million iPhone users are due an upgrade, with the arrival of 5G also set to be a reason for some to make the jump to a new model.

But it isn't all good news. Ives also notes that coronavirus will have a part to play, although he also echoed Tim Cook's belief that the situation is temporary, rather than something that will run and run.