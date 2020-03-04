What you need to know
- Apple is expected to bring 5G to iPhone 12.
- Analyst Dan Ives is bullish on Apple stocks.
- He thinks a 5G iPhone 12 will help create a "supercycle".
It's been a big few days for Apple stock – and that of the tech sector in general – with coronavirus impacting prices. Apple itself has seen a real rebound, and one analyst thinks that's just the start.
As noted by Barrons and 9to5Mac, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives is confident that an iPhone 12 "supercycle" will mean that holding a $400 price target is right on the money.
"While the last few weeks has been an exogenous 'shock event' to Apple's ecosystem on both the supply and demand side due to its China exposure," he writes, "we believe this will be short lived as the longer term 5G super cycle thesis and services re-rating remain the crux of our bull thesis on Apple for the next 12 to 18 months."
Ives thinks that a "perfect storm" will make this year's upgrade cycle a big one. He reckons more than a third of Apple's 900 million iPhone users are due an upgrade, with the arrival of 5G also set to be a reason for some to make the jump to a new model.
But it isn't all good news. Ives also notes that coronavirus will have a part to play, although he also echoed Tim Cook's belief that the situation is temporary, rather than something that will run and run.
Get 50% off a Kevlar series cable from Nomad with any wireless charger
Nomad is giving customers 50% off their Kevlar cables when they buy any of Nomad's flat wireless chargers.
Apple Store table sanding sends Twitter into coronavirus meltdown
A video showing the Belfast Apple Store being "cleaned" has caused quite a stir on Twitter. But it's just being sanded – no coronavirus here!
We review Waterfield's Boot Camp Gym Bag; it may inspire you to work out
Waterfield's Boot Camp Gym Bag is just the right size for your gym essentials and fits inside most lockers. Plus, it looks so good, you might just be more excited than usual to get to the gym.
Which bedside stands are the best to use with your Nintendo Switch?
So, you need a Nintendo Switch stand near your bedside? No worries. We have you covered with these great options.