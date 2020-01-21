Money might not be able to buy you happiness, but it can definitely buy you a state-of-the-art iPhone-cracking lab in New York City. So long as you have a spare $10 million, that is.

With iPhone security and Apple's stance on giving law enforcement access to data such a hot button topic right now, Fast Company has shared a look inside New York City's High Technology Analysis Unit. And it's quite the look, too.

The brainchild of district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr, the building even has its own RF isolation chamber to prevent those being investigated from being able to remotely wipe devices inside.