The long-awaited 2019 Mac Pro has arrived over six months after it was first announced. Apple's latest computer isn't for everything, not with a starting price of $5,999 that you can increase to over $50,000 after adding all the available extras. Here's a look at the current configurations for Apple's newest Mac.

The next-gen Mac Pro is finally he,re and it offers the specs that professionals and Apple enthusiasts alike will want to put through its paces.

Comparing Mac Pro models

The 2019 Mac Pro is available in both a tower and rack configurations. The latter hasn't launched yet, however, it should soon. We anticipate the internals between the two will be largely the same.

With that being said, the 2019 Mac Pro models look similar on the outside. The tower model is 39.7 pounds (18.0 kg), while the rack option is 38.8 pounds (17.6 kg). Both are significantly heavier than the discontinued cylindrical 2017 Mac Pro, which weighed 11 pounds.

It's the inside of the 2019 Mac Pro that matters, of course. From now on, we'll be discussing the tower model only. We'll update this post once the rack version launches.

For $5,999, you get a 3.5GHz 8‑core Intel Xeon W processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.0GHz, 32GB (4x8GB) of DDR4 ECC memory, Radeon Pro 580X with 8GB of GDDR5 memory, 256GB SSD storage, The base model comes with a black Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad.

Like the Mac mini, the 2019 Mac Pro doesn't come with a display — you'll have to pick up those on your own. No doubt, Apple would love for you to buy the new Pro Display XDR, which complements the Mac Pro and starts at $4,999.

Upgrading the Intel Xeon W processors

Apple's new Mac Pro uses an Intel Xeon W processor. Like its predecessors. the Xeon W has been designed for heavy-duty use in servers and workstations — environments demanding more extreme performance and operational criteria.

Mac Pro features Turbo Boost, Hyper-Threading, up to 66.5MB of shared L3 cache on a single chip, AVX-512 vector instructions, and 64 PCI Express lanes for massive bandwidth. It's configurable up to 28 processing cores, allowing it to support up to 1.5TB of memory at 2933MHz.

Starting with Apple's $5,999 base model, you can upgrade the processors on your Mac Pro as follows:

Base: 3.5GHz 8‑core Intel Xeon W processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.0GHz

add $1,000: 3.3GHz 12‑core Intel Xeon W processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz

add $2,000: 3.2GHz 16‑core Intel Xeon W processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz

add $6,000: 2.7GHz 24‑core Intel Xeon W processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz

add $7,000: 2.5GHz 28‑core Intel Xeon W processor, Turbo Boost up to 4.4GHz

Obviously, you should purchase enough processing power to suit your needs. If you're only in this for casual game development or video editing, eight-cores should be enough. However, the sweet spot for most is likely 12-core or 16-cores. These have been designed to simultaneously run multiple professional applications that take advantage of extreme multithreading. Think tasks such as CPU rendering, compiling large projects, running multiple virtual machines, and CPU-bound computations.

The 24-core and 28-core models let you push things even further. And selecting one of these process allows you to increase your computer's memory up to 1.5TB using twelve 128GB LR-DIMMs.