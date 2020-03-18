Best answer: There are a handful of exclusive Pokémon and legendaries to each, along with version exclusive gym battles.
Why do Pokémon games release as two separate versions?
Pokémon's tagline may be "catch 'em all," but historically, it was impossible to do so with only one version of the game. Ever since it's inception, Game Freak usually releases two main Pokémon RPGs alongside each other. From Red and Blue, Ruby and Sapphire, Diamond, and Pearl, the series has stuck with these dynamic duos. For the most part, you're getting the same experience. However, each tends to have its own handful of exclusive Pokémon and a unique legendary that can only be caught in that version of the game. In Pokémon Let's Go players even had unique starter Pokémon between Eevee and Pikachu. Ruby and Sapphire, in particular, featured two separate villainous teams with Team Magma and Team Aqua, which were the region equivalent of Team Rocket.
What are the differences between them?
There are several Pokémon exclusive to Sword or Shield. You'll need to trade with friends or people online to collect them all. Note, that you need a Nintendo Switch Online membership in order to do online trading. Here's a collection of all of the Pokémon exclusive to either game:
Pokémon exclusive to Sword
- Seedot
- Nuzleaf
- Shiftry
- Swirlix
- Slurpuff
- Scraggy
- Scrafty
- Gothita
- Gothorita
- Gothitelle
- Rufflet
- Braviary
- Mawile
- Passimian
- Turtonator
- Solrock
- Galarian Darumaka
- Galarian Darmanitan
- Deino
- Zweilous
- Hydreigon
- Jangmo-o
- Hakamo-o
- Kommo-o
- Farfetch'd
- Sirfetch'd
- Zacian (Legendary)
Pokémon exclusive to Shield
- Lotad
- Lombre
- Ludicolo
- Spritzee
- Aromatisse
- Croagunk
- Toxicroak
- Solosis
- Duosion
- Reuniclus
- Vullaby
- Mandibuzz
- Sableye
- Oranguru
- Drampa
- Galarian Corsola
- Cursola
- Larvitar
- Pupitar
- Tyranitar
- Goomy
- Sliggoo
- Goodra
- Galarian Ponyta
- Galarian Rapidash
- Zamazenta (Legendary)
Version exclusive evolutions
You'll find Applin in both Sword and Shield. However, it will evolve into a different Pokémon depending on which version of the game you have. To be more specific, in Sword, you have to give Applin a Tart Apple to make him evolve, while in Shield, you need to provide him with a Sweet Apple.
Pokémon Sword
- Applin (Tart Apple) ⟶ Flapple
Pokémon Shield
- Applin (Sweet Apple) ⟶ Appletun.
Max Raid Battle encounters
During specific periods, players will be more likely to discover rare Gigantamax Pokémon in Max Raid Battles.
From November 15th through early January 2020, Pokémon Shield players are more likely to encounter Gigantamax Corviknight, while Pokémon Sword players will be more likely to encounter Gigantamax Drednaw.
Version exclusive gyms
Pokémon Sword and Shield also have two gyms that are exclusive to either version. Here are the gym exclusives for either game:
Pokémon Sword
- Bea - Fighting gym leader of Stow-on-Side
- Hitmontop, level 34 (Fighting)
- Pangoro, level 34 (Fighting/Dark)
- Sirfetch'd, level 35 (Fighting)
- Machamp, level 36 (Fighting
- Gordie - Rock gym leader in Circhester
- Barbaracle, level 40 (Water/Rock)
- Shuckle, level 40 (Rock/Bug)
- Stonjourner, level 41 (Rock)
- Coalossal, level 42 (Rock/Fire)
Pokémon Shield
- Allister - Ghost gym leader of Stow-on-Side
- Yamask, level 34 (Ground/Ghost)
- Mimikyu, level 34 (Ghost/Fairy)
- Cursola, level 35 (Ghost)
- Gengar, level 35 (Ghost/Poison)
- Melony - Ice gym leader in Circhester
- Frosmoth, level 40 (Bug/Ice)
- Darmanitan, level 40 (Ice)
- Eiscue, level 41 (Ice)
- Lapras, level 42 (Water/Ice)
There are plenty of differences between the two versions. You'll definitely want to consider which Pokémon you want to get and which gym leaders you want to battle most. You can always get a version exclusive Pokémon that isn't in your game via trade, whether that be with a friend who owns the other game or someone online. Good luck, fellow Pokémon trainers!
