Best answer: The Pokémon Company hasn't revealed the exact differences yet, but going by previous generations there will likely be a handful of exclusive Pokémon and legendaries to each version.

Why do Pokémon games release as two separate versions?

Pokémon's tagline may be "catch 'em all" but historically it was impossible to do so with only one version of the game. Ever since it's inception, Game Freak usually releases two main Pokémon RPGs alongside each other. From Red and Blue, Ruby and Sapphire, Diamond and Pearl, the series has stuck with these dynamic duos. For the most part, you're getting the same experience, however, each tends to have its own handful of exclusive Pokémon and a unique legendary that can only be caught in that version of the game. In Pokémon Let's Go players even had unique starter Pokémon between Eevee and Pikachu. Ruby and Sapphire, in particular, featured two separate villainous teams with Team Magma and Team Aqua, which were the region equivalent of Team Rocket.

What are the differences between them?

When it comes to Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, we'll need to wait and see what the exact differences are between them. At the very least you can expect a few new Pokémon that can be caught in either one or the other, and you'll need to trade with friends to collect them all.

Their legendary Pokémon haven't been revealed either, but logos for both games seem to feature some type of wolf, indicating that the legendary Pokémon may be based on that animal.

Stay Tuned! We'll update this article as soon as we know more details about the differences between Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield.